Emeren Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.

