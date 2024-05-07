Embraer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $896.6 million in the period.

