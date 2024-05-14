Live Radio
Ellington Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 4:37 PM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Credit Company (EARN) on Tuesday reported profit of $4 million in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $279,000 in the period.

