EGain: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Thursday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $21.1 million to $21.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $91.5 million to $91.8 million.

