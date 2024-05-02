Ecovyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million. The…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $160.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.6 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $755 million.

