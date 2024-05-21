Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $77.1 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $77.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.24.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $476.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $477.6 million, or $13.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

