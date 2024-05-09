Live Radio
E.W. Scripps: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:56 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported profit of $1.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $561.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

