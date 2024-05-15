Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $37.9…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $37.9 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $380.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.6 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $391 million to $393 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.