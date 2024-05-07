Dutch Bros: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income…

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.7 million.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.22 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.42, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

