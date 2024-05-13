Live Radio
Durect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Durect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2024, 4:16 PM

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRRX

