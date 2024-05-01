DuPont de Nemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $164…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $164 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.03 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.1 billion to $12.4 billion.

