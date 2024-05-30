Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects a full-year loss of 22 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $640 million.

