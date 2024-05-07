Duke Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.14…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.71 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

