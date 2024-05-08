Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ducommun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ducommun: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Wednesday reported profit of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $190.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up