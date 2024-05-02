DraftKings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $142.6 million in its first…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $142.6 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue of $4.9 billion.

