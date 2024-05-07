DoubleVerify: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138 million.

DoubleVerify expects full-year revenue in the range of $663 million to $675 million.

