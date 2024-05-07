Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.8 million.…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $468.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.5 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

