Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Wednesday reported net income of $79.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $141.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $307.4 million, or $7.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $560.7 million.

