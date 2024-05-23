Domo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $26…

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $26 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 26 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $77 million for the fiscal second quarter.

