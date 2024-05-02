Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $674 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up