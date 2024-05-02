Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $674 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share.

