Dole: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Wednesday reported profit of $70.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

