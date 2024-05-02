Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported net income of $97.8 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Thursday reported net income of $97.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The creator and licensor of audio, video and voice technologies posted revenue of $364.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dolby Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Dolby Laboratories expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.