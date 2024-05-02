DMC Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $161 million to $171 million.

DMC Global shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.39, a fall of almost 6% in the last 12 months.

