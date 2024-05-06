Diversified Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $3.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $86.3 million, or 36 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $370.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.