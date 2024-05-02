Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Distribution Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Distribution Solutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:01 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $416.1 million in the period.

