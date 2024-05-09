Diodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported net income of $14 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported net income of $14 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $302 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.