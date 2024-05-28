Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $236.5 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $236.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $420.4 million, or $4.16 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $544.5 million.

Digital Turbine expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $560 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.24. A year ago, they were trading at $8.23.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.