Diamond Offshore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $274.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.