DHT Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 7:14 PM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $46.9 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $147 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHT

