Despegar.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 4:49 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its first quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $173.7 million in the period.

Despegar.com expects full-year revenue of $820 million.

