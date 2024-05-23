Deckers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $127.5…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $127.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of $4.95.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $959.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $759.6 million, or $29.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.29 billion.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $29.50 to $30 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.7 billion.

