Daily Journal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $11.19.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DJCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DJCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.