CytoSorbents: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

