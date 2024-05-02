CyberArk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.

The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $221.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $215 million to $221 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $2.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $928 million to $938 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBR

