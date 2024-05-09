Cutera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.8 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.8 million in its first quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.2 million.

Cutera expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

