Cumberland: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 5:05 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX

