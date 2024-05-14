Live Radio
Cross Timbers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 6:52 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The express trust posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

