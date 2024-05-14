Cross Timbers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The express trust posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

