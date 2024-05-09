Cronos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

