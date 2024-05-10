CRH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Friday reported net income of $116 million in its first…

DUBLIN (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Friday reported net income of $116 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $6.53 billion in the period.

