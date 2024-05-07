Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Crexendo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Crexendo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $434,000 in its first quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up