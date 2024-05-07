Crexendo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $434,000 in its first…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported profit of $434,000 in its first quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

