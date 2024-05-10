MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Crescent Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 6:52 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Friday reported a loss of $305.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $601.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $821.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

