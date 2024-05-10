Crescent Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Friday reported a loss of $305.4…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Friday reported a loss of $305.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $601.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $821.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPG

