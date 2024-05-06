Crescent Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $657.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRGY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.