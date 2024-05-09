CorMedix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5…

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its first quarter.

The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

