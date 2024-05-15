Copa Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $176.1 million.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $176.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had net income of $4.19.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $893.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $846.2 million.

