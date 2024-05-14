Container Store: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $206 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $103.3 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $847.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.