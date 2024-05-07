Confluent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93…

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Confluent expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $229 million to $230 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Confluent expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $957 million.

Confluent shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.85, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFLT

