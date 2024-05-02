Con Ed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $720 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $720 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.41 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

