Commercial Vehicle Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $232.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $915 million to $1.01 billion.

