Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $265.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.6 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.