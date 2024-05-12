Colostrum: Benefits, Supplements and More

Social media has been flooded with videos on colostrum, which is the milky fluid released when breastfeeding first begins in…

Social media has been flooded with videos on colostrum, which is the milky fluid released when breastfeeding first begins in mammals. Known as “liquid gold,” colostrum is undeniably valuable for babies. It helps strengthen their immune systems and provides a concentrated source of nutrients.

Now, bovine colostrum supplement makers and the influencers they hire are promoting pills and powders of cow colostrum as the next miracle health elixir for humans. The claims are unbelievably long: strengthen immunity, ignite metabolism, fortify gut health, improve mood and focus, support sleep, reduce wrinkles, and optimize athletic performance.

Before you order these supplements online, here’s what you need to know about bovine colostrum.

What Is Bovine Colostrum?

Supplement makers are capturing the colostrum from cows that a young calf would typically receive soon after birth. Many of these companies are declaring a “calf-first commitment,” so you’ll know that no baby cow was deprived of its mother’s colostrum.

The liquid colostrum is pasteurized and dried to create pills or powders, which are intended to be mixed with water, smoothies or any cool beverage. Companies recommend avoiding mixing it with hot beverages to protect the potency of the bioactive ingredients. Some influencers on TikTok are filming themselves choking down a scoopful of the dry powder on its own while proudly boasting that the colostrum is from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows.

The products claim to contain protective antibodies or immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, prebiotics, peptides, amino acids and other beneficial compounds. One brand, Armra colostrum, boasts about 400+ functional nutrients. That’s hard to believe since one serving contains a mere gram of bovine colostrum and less than 1 gram each of protein and carbohydrates.

Bovine Colostrum and Immune Health

Since the colostrum in breast milk is known to help strengthen a baby’s immune system, benefits related to immunity are one of the dominant claims made by bovine colostrum supplement makers. In fact, one popular brand claims that its product is three times more effective than the flu vaccine at preventing the flu.

Dr. Terry Simpson, a physician and surgeon in Ventura, California, who is one of many health professionals attempting to debunk common health myths on TikTok, says this claim is “irresponsible and dangerous” considering the number of people who are hospitalized or die each year due to the flu.

“Bovine colostrum is good for cow things,” he says, while encouraging the flu shot instead of relying on these supplements.

A 2020 review of 10 randomized controlled trials on bovine colostrum’s impact on athletes and physically active people found that after supplementation of 10 to 25 grams per day, participants saw little to no improvements in the concentration of markers in the blood for immunity.

Other studies suggest bovine colostrum may help decrease the risk of developing upper respiratory tract infections. However, whether the colostrum has an impact depends on the dose and how long the supplement was taken.

Bovine Colostrum and Gut Health

The influencers who are paid to promote bovine colostrum on social media (yet rarely disclose their financial relationship to a brand) frequently tout the gut health benefits, from decreasing bloating to repairing the microbiome. Some even encourage their community to dump probiotics and reach for colostrum, which they describe as “nature’s original superfood.”

Once again, the scientific evidence is weak.

“Although colostrum has shown to be effective in infants with specific intestinal disorders, this effect can’t be extrapolated to adults who are looking to improve their gut health,” says registered dietitian Abby Langer who has written about the misleading bovine colostrum claims on her website Abby Langer Nutrition.

Earlier studies have shown that bovine colostrum helped treat infants in Africa with recurrent diarrhea, which remains a threat in developing countries. Other research found that the supplements helped treat HIV-associated diarrhea in Northern Uganda.

“There are some mechanistic studies that show it may help increase barrier function in the gut, but I’m really not seeing any convincing human evidence,” says food scientist Taylor Wallace, editor of the “Health Professional’s Guide to Dietary Supplements.”

The proposed mechanism is related to gut permeability, which means how easy or hard it is for nutrients and water to pass through the gut. Researchers in Iran found that bovine colostrum had beneficial effects on intestinal permeability and reduced gastrointestinal complications in ICU-hospitalized patients. Similarly, a review of studies with athletes suggests bovine colostrum may help improve gut permeability.

However, not everyone is impressed with this evidence.

“These weren’t strong trials, and they allude to a made-up condition called ‘leaky gut syndrome’. Not exactly the epitome of credibility,” says Dr. Idrees Mughal, a physician with the National Health Service in the U.K. and author of “Saturated Facts: A Myth-Busting Guide to Diet and Nutrition in a World of Misinformation.”

Mughal, a board-certified physician in lifestyle medicine, is another TikTok doc trying to combat the current colostrum craze on social media.

“It’s essential to approach trending health supplements with a critical eye,” he says. “Social media can amplify anecdotal evidence and personal testimonials, which, while compelling, do not substitute for scientifically validated information.”

Colostrum Risks

A growing number of brands are using influencers to bombard TikTok feeds with the benefits of bovine colostrum, primarily in powder and capsule forms. These products make similar claims but range from 4 grams to 1/2 gram of colostrum per serving, which is lower than the amounts typically studied.

Not all of these supplements are third-party tested, a red flag to registered dietitian Jaclyn London. London has also posted TikTok videos fact-checking the claims made about bovine colostrum.

“The final product should be tested by a third-party lab, such as USP, NSF and ConsumerLab.com to evaluate its safety and verify that what the brand is telling you is in the product is actually in the product,” she says.

The bioactive compounds can vary dramatically, according to an analysis of bovine colostrum. The composition depends on the age and breed of the cow, time of birth, feeding intensity and other factors, making it difficult to accurately assess the contents of colostrum from cows.

London also notes that the websites of these products use marketing words signaling “science” without much substance backing it up. For instance, websites highlight the overall evidence of colostrum for the intended audience — newborn babies or calves. Yet, many of the claims made about bovine colostrum for humans are based on test tube or animal studies. None of the brands appear to have published studies documenting the benefits of their products.

“Consumers should look for products supported by transparent, peer-reviewed research and consult healthcare professionals before integrating new supplements into their routine, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are taking other medications,” says Mughal.

Do Colostrum Supplements Have Benefits?

While undoubtedly important for newborn calves, there’s no convincing evidence that bovine colostrum is beneficial for human health, says Wallace.

“Lactoferrin is an active compound in colostrum that has shown several health effects but it is easily [altered] by heat processes that are used to pasteurize and manufacture these types of supplements,” he says.

Additionally, studies on bovine colostrum have administered high doses — up to 60 grams per day — which is far more than the 1 gram in most supplements, Wallace says. “Even those trials showed mostly null findings,” he says.

“I doubt colostrum supplements have much to offer,” he adds. “Don’t waste your money.”

For a product with potentially little or no benefits, it’s a lot of moolah to waste. Armra powdered bovine colostrum ranges from $110 to $120 per jar.

“In my clinical opinion, there’s no research to suggest that taking a colostrum supplement is more effective than eating a Mediterranean diet,” says London.

That means focusing on eating a variety of fiber-rich plant foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains, along with healthy fat foods, such as seafood and nuts. Of course, there are other products that come from a cow, including milk, cheese and yogurt.

“Why use an unproven supplement when you can eat delicious, nutrient-dense foods you actually enjoy and help your body feel and function at its best,” she says.

